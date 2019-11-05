Kojima Productions entering into the movie business

Arguably it's long overdue, most of Kojima's games feel more like movies than they do video games, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain had a whopping total of 11 hours of cutscenes and tapes. It seems now though that Kojima has heard his calling, and will be taking his first foray into traditional cinema.

Speaking to the BBC, Kojima said that he was confident he could easily pivot from games into movies, and do you know what? He's probably right.

In the future, Kojima Productions will start making films, if you can do one thing well, then you can do everything well.

Although the quote above is, perhaps, a little bold... Kojima is clearly made for storytelling. Death Stranding, which was the first game recently released since Kojima Productions reformed after it's fallout with Konami, heavily relies on cutscene to tell stories too, and features several well known actors.

Kojima also sees a lot of future in streaming, both for movies and video games, stating that he believes that gaming will move into the streaming space within the next "few years", allowing people to enjoy games anytime, anywhere, without powerful hardware.

What movies would you like to see from Kojima Productions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!