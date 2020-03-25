Konami kills off Silent Hill reboot rumours

There have been rumours circulating the internet for some months now that there's a new Silent Hill game under development, but Konami have now officially put the rumours to bed, stating categorically that they aren't true.

They started a few months ago when Twitter user AstheticGamer claimed that the company were working on "a couple new Silent Hill games". This account had been the source of various leaks before which panned out, but it seems in this case, he was wrong.

There's been other recent rumours which we chose not to report on due to lack of any real evidence that Sony was looking to buy Silent Hill and Metal Gear franchises from Konami, and bring Hideo Kojima on board. It seems these rumours are also false.

Konami have now issued a statement in light of the latter rumor debunkng the myths, simply stating "We’re aware of all the rumors and reports but can confirm that they are not true. I know it’s not the answer your fans may want to hear."

So, that's that, then. It seems unlikely but Konami could be lying, but the moral of the story is, don't believe everything you read online, folks.