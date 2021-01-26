Kung-fu cat-em-up Biomutant is set for release this May

Biomutant has been in development for a long time now, but finally has a confirmed release date, the 25th of May this year.

Biomutant is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on May 25th, 2021. pic.twitter.com/qVdTMaxxS5 — Biomutant (@Biomutant) January 26, 2021

The game is being developed by Experiment 101 and is an action-RPG that sees you take the role of a cat with kung-fu skills that you can modify with genetic upgrades as the game progresses along. It's certainly interesting, and I'm keen to get my hands on it when it releases.

It would mark the end of nearly six years in development, with the game originally expected way back in the summer of 2019. There's been little word since then, leading some to fear the game was cancelled, but it's good to see we now have a confirmed release date.



