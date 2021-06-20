Larian says Baldur's Gate 3 won't leave Early Access this year

Baldur's Gate 3 is available in limited form on Early Access currently and is under active development with several updates and hotfixes dropping regularly, but it's last major update was back in February, and according to Larian Studios, it'll be a while before the final game is ready to release.

According to an interview with GameSpot, the studio's founder Swen Vincke stated that the game won't leave early access this year, but that they're gaming to "get the game done by next year," doubling down by stating "It's not gonna release this year for sure."

He went on to explain that the team are busy, working on improving Early Access and also completing parts of the game that are not yet public. The next update will be one that changes existing parts of the Early Access version, and won't add any new classes or other content. "It's an update that focuses on a lot of the feedback that we've been getting," he said. "It's more focused on features than it is on new content."

He also confirmed that feedback from players means there'll be improvements to the fighter class. When asked if the game would get a Game Master mode, Vincke stated that the game would benefit from having it, but that they have no active development plans currently, stating that "we are so focused on making the game itself, and it's such a beast to develop."