Latest Warframe expansion The New War is coming next month

The newest expansion to Warframe, known as The New War, will be released in December, with a number of events leading up to it throughout the rest of the month.

We don't know exactly when the new expansion will drop, but the developers confirmed that it would be in December, with the new expansion releasing across all platforms at the same time. The blurb promises that players will be able to discover their "power within and take control of new characters, weapons, and a brand-new Warframe as you wage war across the stars."

Fight on the frontlines of The New War this December. #Warframe



Your battle begins next month on all platforms. https://t.co/3xnzvPMR3k pic.twitter.com/h0Hw5Ifhn0 — WARFRAME (@PlayWarframe) November 12, 2021

"After countless years biding their time since the collapse of the Orokin Empire, the Sentients have mustered a full-scale invasion force and are prepared to conquer a shattered and divided Origin System," said Digital Extremes at TennoCon 2021, adding "rally your Squad and get ready for the biggest narrative expansion to Warframe so far. The Origin System will never be the same."

It'll be preceded by a new prime resurgence event on the 16th of November, with the devs warning that "Varzia’s abilities are limited, and the availability of Prime Weapons and Warframes will change from week to week". There'll also be a new trailer coming during a "special devstream" on the 30th of November.



