League of Legends RPG Ruined King just got a surprise release

It seems to be one of those weeks when it comes to surprise game launches. Following hot on the heels of the unexpected release of Halo Infinite's multiplayer mode, Riot Games have just announced that their new RPG spin-off to League of Legends, Ruined King, has been released early too.

The game has been in development for around two years at this point and is set in Runeterra, specifically the Shadow Islands and a port town known as Bilgewater. It sees players teaming up with a number of characters from the League of Legends series, such as Miss Fortune, Braum, Yasuo and more.





It's a departure from League of Legends itself, being an isometric RPG game that offers turn-based combat, although the characters will have similar abilities when compared to League of Legends itself.

The game is out right now on Steam, Epic, and GOG for $30, which is a fairly decent price. Let us know what you think of the game in the comments below