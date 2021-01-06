Leak suggests an RTX 3060 Ultra could be in development

Nvidia just can't seem to stop releasing graphics cards, even if nobody can buy any of them - with the RTX 3060 Ti apparently getting a souped-up 3060 Ultra edition at some point in the future.

I find this a little odd, especially given there is, at least as far as I know, no base 3060 as it stands. Even stranger, this alleged card will also have 12GB of GDDR6 memory, more than that seen in the RTX 3080, believe it or not (even if that memory is a lot slower than the 3080.)

Why a low to mid-end card needs so much VRAM, I am not entirely sure, especially given it'll feature fewer CUDA cores than even the 3060 Ti, making this a head-scratching product to my mind. It would theoretically still outpace the 3060 Ti though with the card beefed up in other areas, including the VRAM.

It seems like a reaction to the Radeon RX 6700 to me, especially with the extra memory being poured in there, although none of this is confirmed, so take it with a pinch of salt. We'll likely know more when Nvidia take to the virtual CES stage on the 12th of January.