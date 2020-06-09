2,637 ONLINE

Leak suggests Apex Legends bunkers will open soon

Please wait...

Published by FileTrekker 15 hours ago , last updated 15 hours ago

Season 5 of Apex Legends brought with it a new, mysterious bunker in the cliff face of the Broken Coast area of Kings Canyon, and players have been wondering just what it was all about ever since. It seems now that, thanks to data mining, we know more about it's intended purpose.

Leaking on Twitter by user @shrugtal, it shows the "loot bunker" map with dates they'll release, their names, and the high-end loot it spawns.

It shows four Terminal Stations that will open over the course of a week, and this will apparently all kick off on the 16th of June. Each one has a legendary item, golden Prower, Sentinel, and Havoc weaponry available. 

There'll be plenty of regular loot inside the bunkers too, with the golden items having set spawn points. There's also a quest related bunker, apparently, but there are no further details on that in the leak. 

Take this with a pinch of salt for now, but we won't have to wait long to find out.

Comments on this Article

There are no comments yet. Be the first!