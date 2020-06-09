Leak suggests Apex Legends bunkers will open soon

Season 5 of Apex Legends brought with it a new, mysterious bunker in the cliff face of the Broken Coast area of Kings Canyon, and players have been wondering just what it was all about ever since. It seems now that, thanks to data mining, we know more about it's intended purpose.

Leaking on Twitter by user @shrugtal, it shows the "loot bunker" map with dates they'll release, their names, and the high-end loot it spawns.

Big one today.



Loot bunker map with release dates, names and big ticket loot spawns.



Quest-related bunker not shown.



First date is start to open, second date is ready to enter. They will eventually all be open. pic.twitter.com/dGhUNWvuwz — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) June 5, 2020

It shows four Terminal Stations that will open over the course of a week, and this will apparently all kick off on the 16th of June. Each one has a legendary item, golden Prower, Sentinel, and Havoc weaponry available.

There'll be plenty of regular loot inside the bunkers too, with the golden items having set spawn points. There's also a quest related bunker, apparently, but there are no further details on that in the leak.

Take this with a pinch of salt for now, but we won't have to wait long to find out.