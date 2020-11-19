Leak suggests Far Cry 6 will release in May 2021

Far Cry 6 was originally due to release in February of next year but was delayed, along Rainbow Six Quarantine, to some time during the 2021 financial year - meaning that, at the absolute earliest, the games could be coming sometime after April 2021, or even as late as March 2022.

The good news is that, based on an accidental leak on the Microsoft Store listing for the game, we might not be waiting as long as 2022. According to the accidental listing, the game will be releasing on the 25th of May 2021 and even listed a time of 5 pm PT / 2 pm BST.

This wouldn't be the first time that the Microsoft Store has spilled a release date, and it's usually proven to be very accurate when it does, with a recent example being Yakuza: Like A Dragon.

The delay is due to COVID-19, of course, with CEO Yves Guillemot stating both games would have been released on schedule "for sure" had it not been for the pandemic.

Until confirmed by Ubisoft, take this with a pinch of salt - and even if accurate right now - could still be subject to change. Still, it fills me with hope we won't be waiting a full year for Far Cry 6, which looks like the most compelling entry in the series for some time.



