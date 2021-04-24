There's a rumour flying around the internet right now, thanks to a YouTube video posted by PUBG Leaker PlayerIGN, that a "pure sequel" to the Battle Royale is currently in development.

The video claims that inside sources have confirmed the existence of what PlayerIGN calls "PUBG 2," and that the game is going to be grounded once again in realism, as opposed to being some alternative or futuristic take on the genre. He also suggests that the dev team behind the new game is the same as the current version of PUBG, with the addition of some new developers who have been "recruited for their experience" on other Battle Royale titles.



This backs up suggestions from Bloomberg that another new "PUBG-related" game would be releasing next year. Could PUBG 2 be that game? Whatever it is, the project that PlayerIGN is talking about will be a "pure" Battle Royale game, much like the original PUBG, and separate from the other, more experimental titles that PUBG Corp is working on.

The leak does not talk about any potential release windows, platforms or any details of what the game might feature, and of course, take it all with a grain of salt for now. That being said, PlayerIGN has been pretty on the nose with his previous PUBG related leaks, so it may very well hold some truth.



