Left 4 Dead 2 getting official community-developed update

Left 4 Dead 2, while still seeing occasional bug fixes and security updates, hasn't seen much in the way of new content in recent years. The game is over a decade old at this point, after all, so you'd be forgiven for considering the game done and dusted.

Enter The Last Stand, a new official content update for the game developed "by the community, for the community," a sentiment we wholeheartedly appreciate here at GameFront. There's even an official teaser trailer, to give you a taste of what to expect;

As for what the update will feature exactly, that is still up in the air - but from the trailer and other information available so far, The Last Stand map from the original Left 4 Dead will be ported over to the game for the first time.

As for what else the update will contain, we simply don't know, but it seems reasonable to believe there'll be a bit more to it than just a simple map port.

There's no release date yet known for the update, but according to the blurb, it's 'coming soon.'