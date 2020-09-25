Left 4 Dead 2: The Last Stand update is available now

Left 4 Dead 2, while still seeing occasional bug fixes and security updates, hasn't seen much in the way of new content in recent years. The game is over a decade old at this point, after all, so you'd be forgiven for considering the game done and dusted.

Enter The Last Stand, a new official content update for the game developed "by the community, for the community," a sentiment we wholeheartedly appreciate here at GameFront. It's live right now, and to celebrate, the game is even free to play for the entire weekend.



The update features a brand new campaign, which is based on The Last Stand map from the original Left 4 Dead - with one key difference - you can actually survive this time around. Also making it's way to the game are 26 new Survival mode maps, along with four new Scavenge Mode arenas.

There are also some new weapons in the form of a shovel and a pitchfork. I do appreciate a good shovel for fighting off hoards of undead. They've even made a few enhancements to the base game, from new animations, "new" dialogue by re-using cut content from the game that hasn't been seen before.

The old conent has had some love too with UI improvements, bug fixes, and even some common infected from the original now appearing in Left 4 Dead 2. All in all, this is an impressive free update for such an old game, so if you played it already, go check it out now during the free weekend!