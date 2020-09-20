Life is Strange 2's first episode is now permanently free-to-play

I recently completed both Life is Strange games and I have to admit I was pleasantly surprised at just how engaging and moving the storytelling is in both of these titles. The second game stood out however as a remarkable social commentary on modern America, and if you've never had the chance to pick it up, now's your chance, as the first episode is now completely free.



You don't need to have played the first game to enjoy the second, as the two stories are completely unique except for a few references here and there. The storybook game sees brothers Sean and Daniel Diaz travel across America to reach Mexico after a tragic accident caused by a mysterious superpower at their home sees them go on the run from the police.

Your choices influence the game's storyline, and ultimately, the final outcome o the game, which is split into five episodes. Each one offers a fair chunk of story, however, and I suspect you'll want to pick up the rest of them after playing Episode 1. If you do, I suggest picking up the bundle for around $25 rather than each episode separately.



