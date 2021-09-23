Life is Strange: True Colours patch fixes ray-tracing bugs

There's a new patch for Life is Strange: True Colours available now, and it fixes a number of issues including bugs with ray tracing.

It's the first in a series of post-launch fixes that are promised from Deck Nine, and it promises to fix a number of problems with ray tracing on both PC and next-gen consoles. In addition, there's a new fix for a rare bug that would stop players on Steam from being able to save the game. The Steam version also gets a fix for problems that cause black screens and "aggressive lighting" in some situations.

The good news is the next update, coming next week, will fix the much-maligned T-Pose bug that can cause characters to, well, be stuck in a T-Pose at some pretty awkward moments. There's also a third patch due on the 4th of October that will fix frame rate drops on PS5 and Xbox Series X.