Life is Strange: True Colours review bombed over Tibetan flag

Chinese players have been review bombing Life is Strange: True Colours over its inclusion of a Tibetan flag over a store in its fictional town of Haven Springs, with the flag being banned in mainland China, and the flag seen as a symbol of Tibetan independence.

Right now, the game's overall review score is Very Positive, but a number of Chinese players have been leaving negative reviews complaining about the game's depiction of Tibetan independence, which they see as an endorsement of the "split of China," with one review stating that "Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, and Tibet have been Chinese territories since ancient times. No matter how the obsolete think, they will eventually return to the mainland. I suggest that NEETs read more books, stop being stupid, and find a job to support themselves. Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, and Tibet is part of China forever".

Similar reviews state that "The game contains elements of Tibetan independence, implying a split of China" and "Tibet is a part of China." It's a similar situation to the one that befell Devotion, which was review bombed after including a hidden easter egg that compared Chinese president Ci Jinping to Winnie the Pooh.

Despite video games being all but banned in China, and most video games requiring a license to be sold there, it remains the second-largest market for Steam in the world. As of this month, China has also introduced new restrictions that limit those under the age of 18 to only one hour of online game time per day - with online games only allowed between 8 and 9pm on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and on public holidays.



