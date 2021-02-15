Long dead Skyrim mod Wyrmstooth returns with new dialogue

Wyrmstooth was one of the most popular mods for Skyrim, but was taken down in 2016 when it's creator, Jonx0r, decided to leave the modding scene and no longer wanted the mod to be supported. It seems that nearly 5 years later, he's had a change of heart, as the mod is now back, with new updates.

The new updated version of the mod adds a new questline, complete with AI voice acting that's actually really pretty neat. It's set after the events of Skyrim, and sees you hired to defeat a dragon that has been causing problems with the East Empire Company's shipping operations. You'll need to get together a band of mercenaries to travel to the island of Wyrmstooth, where you'll begin your quest.

There's a load of new environments, dungeons and side-quests, too, and the mod is now using an impressive text-to-speech software that is trained on the voices from Skyrim, and the result is quite good.

There's also new actually-voiced dialogue in the mod, and also now includes a new home, an Imperial Fort which you can expand, along with a new animal companion that you can recruit along the way. There's also a bunch of new spells and dragonshouts.

You can grab the mod now for either the regular game or Skyrim Special Edition on either Nexus or Bethesda.net, or alternatively, on Steam Workshop for the original version.