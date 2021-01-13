Lucasfilm Games announce open world Star Wars from Ubisoft

Lucasfilm Games have apparently fired shots at EA's hereunto exclusive rights over the Star Wars franchise in terms of video games, by announcing that Ubisoft will be developing a brand new, open-world game set int he Star Wars universe.

First reported by Wired, the game will be developed by Massive Entertainment, one of Ubisoft's studios, and the people behind The Division 2. The game will be using the same Snowdrop engine, too.

The news comes rapidly after Lucasfilm Games also announced Bethesda will be working on a new Indiana Jones title, so it's pretty interesting times indeed for this particular decision of Disney. What's more interesting is that EA had agreed on a 10-year exclusivity deal with Disney over Star Wars, which makes me wonder, what the heck?

✅ We love Star Wars.

✅ We look forward to continuing our partnership with Lucasfilm Games.

✅ We’re making more Star Wars games.

✅ BD-1 is still the cutest. — Electronic Arts (@EA) January 13, 2021

EA will apparently still be making Star Wars games, but neither party has officially commented as to what has happened to their exclusive rights. Clearly, Disney has altered the agreement, and I imagine a company with the clout of the Walt Disney Company are able to do that, but even so, something clearly went down.

Ubi's CEO Yves Guillemot stated that this was an opportunity to "create an original Star Wars adventure that is different from anything that has been done before," but didn't give any details as to what the game will feature. I feel like it'll be a multiplayer affair though, given the studio and engine working on it.



