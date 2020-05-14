Mafia: Definitive Edition leaked screenshots look stunning

There have been some rumblings around Mafia lately - firstly, the Twitter account mysteriously sprung back into life - then, 2K released a teaser promising a full reveal on the 19th of May.

The cat is out of the bag a little early, however. While it was speculated only Mafia 2 and 3 would be getting a remaster, it seems the original is also going to be given some love, thanks to screenshots that have accidentally leaked via the Microsoft store.

And boy, is it getting some love. This looks like a total rebuild, for the first game at least, and it looks absolutely jaw-dropping. The graphics here look closer to 2022 than 2002, although the original was regarded as very impressive graphically at the time.

Definitive Editions of both Mafia 2 and 3 are also in the works, although we're not sure yet as to when these will be released. We do know, however, thanks to the leak, that Mafia: Definitive Edition will be releasing on the 28th of August.

We imagine more details on all three titles will be revealed on the 19th, but in the meantime, enjoy the eye candy.