Mafia's Twitter account has returned from the dead

The official Mafia series Twitter account has spontaneously returned from the dead, and fans are speculating as to what it all means.

The first Tweet appeared on the account today since 2018, and simply reads "Family." As for what this all really means, well, we don't know for certain, but the two likely candidates are either the fourth game is on the way, or there's some remasters on the horizon.

Family. — Mafia Game (@mafiagame) May 10, 2020

Given remastered versions of Mafia 2 and 3 accidentally leaked on the Korea and Taiwan classification website recently, it seems highly likely to be the latter - but here's hoping.

It's not known if the original Mafia will also be getting the remastered treatment, but it just about falls outside that window for candidacy - the trend is to re-release games from the late 2000's or early 2010's, as their engines are easily updated.

We'll be sure to bring you any further developments as we learn them.