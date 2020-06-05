Major EA titles arrive on Steam with a huge discount

EA confirmed last year that they will be returning to the Steam platform in a new partnership that also sees a third party subscription service, EA Access, come to Steam for the first time. We've seen a few games, such as Jedi: Fallen Order release on the platform, but there's been little movement on their back catalog, until now.

A whole host of games have released today, and they're on sale to boot, with Dragon Age 2 half price, and games such as Need for Speed Heat and Dragon Age Inquisition also seeing similar discounts.

Burnout Paradise Remastered is a whopping 75% off, or around $5, and Crysis 3 is now available too for just $10.

There are a few other titles such as Sea of Solitude, Fe, the Unravel series and Plants vs. Zombies, if you care about that kind of thing. Some EA titles that were already on Steam are also discounted, such as Mirror's Edge, so it's worth checking out.

This isn't the end, either, with EA promising more than 25 games from the back catalog coming to the platform over time, with new releases arriving on Steam at the same time as Origin.