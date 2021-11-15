Major glitch causes New World to shut down its economy

New World players have been exploiting a glitch in the new MMO that allows players to duplicate items including furniture, resulting in the general collapse of the in-game economy. As a result, Amazon has now taken the step of temporarily disabling it while they work on a fix.

The glitch let players duplicate the items including trophies, which give players additional buffs and are usually very rare and expensive. Players were duplicating and selling these items. Much like a real economy, the in-game economy of trading items for currency can quickly collapse when rare, valuable items quickly flood the market.

Apparently, some community members had tried to report this issue some time ago to Amazon, before releasing the exploit publicly due to the company refusing to take any action. On the official forums, one user named Poverty had written "I saw the other post on a potential trophy duplication and thought I'd throw a few minutes at replication. Turned out to be very easy to do. I was on the fence about posting the details like this but previous attempts from my Company mates on reporting item duplication fell on deaf ears. Out in the open seems to be the only way to go."

This seemed to gain the attention of the developers quickly, though, with community manager Tosch stating "we are aware of a possible duplication exploit that has been circulating the forums and social media. We are disabling all forms of wealth transfer between players (ie. sending currency, guild treasury, trading post, player to player trading) while we investigate. Any player that has engaged in the use of this exploit will be actioned against."

The general reception to the disabling of the in-game economy has been mixed, with some players threatening to quit the game and return to alternatives such as WoW. It's not the first time this has happened either, but hopefully, it won't take too long to fix the issue.