Marvel's Avengers enters beta next month

While Marvel's Avengers is due to release in September, it looks like gamers will be able to give the new title a try a little earlier thanks to a wave of beta tests, due to take place during August.

Confirmed by Square Enix via IGN, there'll be a series of four betas during August for various different platforms on different dates. There'll be a pre-order beta first, followed by open betas, with the first set of players getting go try the game the PlayStation pre-orders.

The full list of dates and what will be going down is listed below;

August 7 - PlayStation preorder beta

August 14 - Xbox and PC preorder beta

August 14 - PlayStation open beta

August 21 - Xbox and PC open beta

The beta will feature a chance to try out the main campaign and co-op modes, with more details being revealed during the War Table event being held on the 29th of July.