Marvel's Avengers has slashed it's marketplace prices

Marvel's Avengers has had something of a rocky launch, and it seems there are further signs of trouble, with the game now permanently offering it's marketplace items, such as emotes and takedowns, at a reduced cost.

It's a sign that very few people have been buying the content, which in fairness, has been somewhat overpriced. An epic takedown previously sold for upwards of 1200 credits, which translates into around $12. Yikes. I've bought entire additional story content for less than that.

Still, the price has now been halved, permanently, following a recent in-game event, according to a new in-game message. You can lo grab 1500 free credits for returning players who of in before the 5th of November.

Will it be enough to turn things around? Well, obviously not on its own, no. In my experience, the matchmaking is still seriously broken, which is much more of a priority than the overpriced cosmetic marketplace. And even with the price cuts, the price is still arguably too high, and it all just feels, well, a bit like a cash grab.

Still, it's good to see things moving in the right direction.