Marvel's Avengers open beta gets underway today

The open beta for Marvel's Avengers has just gotten underway here in the UK, as gamers can get their hands on with a limited version of the game, unlocking at 9pm local time.

You'll need a Square Enix account to take part in the beta, which will show off the various gameplay mechanics, a few multiplayer missions, and a preview of Ms. Marvel's story campaign. The same preview was made available as a closed beta last weekend, which apparently got off to a rocky start, so don't expect everything to be perfect, at least on day one...

The beta missions focus on a huge city battle against a ton of enemies, also known as the ending to most Marvel films, and it looked like a ton of fun, especially if you're tearing the place up as Iron Man or The Hulk. Playing in the beta will give you some exclusive unlocks for the main game when it releases, too.

The beta will be held this weekend, but you won't have to wait much longer for the full game release, which is on the 4th of September, just one week later.