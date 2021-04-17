Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is getting a photo mode feature

There are a few cool changes coming in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition and the latest of these to be confirmed is a pretty neat new feature - photo mode - which allows players to fly around and capture screenshots of any moment in time where the game is able to be paused.

It's the perfect feature for showing off the game's new shiny graphical enhancements, which will support 4K HDR, along with improved textures, models, lighting and other graphical touches.

We were just calibrating, but #MassEffect Legendary Edition will have a photo mode. https://t.co/QghTqwS4Ah pic.twitter.com/tfNKcgyplu — Mac Walters (@macwalterslives) April 15, 2021

Photo Mode is a great way to take more interesting screenshots than just a generic capture of gameplay. I love creating artistic shots in games that support it, so it's great to see it coming as a feature to Mass Effect. There are no details yet on what kind of filters or functions it'll offer, but hopefully, the ability to change focus, depth of field and adding filters will be included.

It seems that it'll also feature some basic character control, looking at the options in the tweet above, which should allow for even more creativity. According to the game's technical design director, Brenon Holmes, the mode will be available anywhere that the game can be paused via the mission computer.