Mass Effect Legendary Edition mod improves textures ALOT further

Actually, that headline is a shameless pun, the mod is named ALOT (A Lot Of Textures) and it does improve a number of textures in the game, and is based on a hugely popular mod for the classic release that did the same.

While Legendary Edition has hugely improved the game's textures over the original release, there are still some textures that are better than even the remastered version in the ALOT mod. According to the mod's creator, "many textures remain superior in ALOT even now. These textures were ported to the LE to get the best of both worlds."

Legendary Edition actually used mods like ALOT as the benchmark for it's remastering, but it's nice to now be able to get the best of the new and the mods of old together at the same time. The mod solves a lot of the "most glaring" upscaled textures in Legendary Edition that left something to be desired, with examples such as Liara, Garrus, Tali, Legion, EDI, the sky over the Presidium, and text holograms all being hugely improved.

You'll need to use MassEffectModder to install this mod, but make sure you've already installed all your other mods first, as you'll find there may be issues if you try to install more mods after installing this. You can grab the mod now here.