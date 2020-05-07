Mass Effect Remastered could be released next year

EA has confirmed that it intends to release an 'HD title' between now and the end of March 2021, along with 13 other new games, and rumor has it that HD remake could be Mass Effect.

VentureBeat reported that, according to sources, the HD title hinted at by EA will be the Mass Effect trilogy, although there's nothing official to confirm it as of yet. VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb seems confident in his source, though, and even tweeted about it;

Did you read all the way to the end? https://t.co/sdtJmDUdcn pic.twitter.com/DFWPxOmvra — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 6, 2020

Although I would usually consider VentureBeat a reliable source, you should, of course, take it with a pinch of salt for now. It's not beyond the realm of possibility, though. The Mass Effect trilogy is starting to show their age a little, and fall in that sweet spot of the mid-to-late 2010s that makes them perfect candidates for an easy remaster.

EA didn't confirm any of the other 13 titles they intend to release, other than to say that four were sports-related, so a new FIFA and Madden title is very likely. Some of the releases will also be mobile games.