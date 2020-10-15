Mass Effect Remastered has been rated in South Korea

It's long been speculated that a remastered version of Mass Effect was in the works, but we now have our first piece of evidence that the game exists, thanks to a new game rating filed with the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea.

The name of the game filed is "Mass Effect Legendary Edition," and was discovered on the site by Gematsu. While not 100% conclusive, the title of the game does very strongly suggest this will be a remastered, or indeed legendary, version of the original game.

The Mass Effect trilogy is starting to show their age a little, and fall in that sweet spot of the mid-to-late 2010s that makes them perfect candidates for an easy remaster.

VentureBeat reported last year that, according to sources, there was an HD remake of the Mass Effect trilogy in the works - and VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb seems confident in his source. If that is the case, either this is the first of three releases that will be developed separately, or we could be seeing the first three games merged into one huge experience.



