MechWarrior 5 official mod tools have been released

Piranha Games have now officially launched their modding tools and rolled out modding support in-game for MechWarrior 5, allowing modders to create their own maps, weapon mods and more.

The company have now released the official editor tools on the Epic store, along with a how-to guide to using them, with tutorials on how to create a map, spawn AI and create new weapons.

You'll even be able to do some audio modding using the official tools, which is nice. Hopefully these new modding tools will add extra dimension to the limited mods available for the game so far.



