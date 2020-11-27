MechWarrior 5 Steam Release delayed due to Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077's last-minute delay has claimed yet another victim, this time int he form of MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, which was due to launch on Steam in early December.

The game is already available on Epic Games Store, where it released as a one year exclusive last December. This means that the game could technically release on Steam as soon as December 10th, but thanks to a certain other game releasing that day, it's been pushed back until 2021.

Developer Piranha Games has also delayed the Heroes of the Inner Sphere DLC along with the cross-platform release, stating that "any developer wants their titles to get as much attention as possible, and obviously sharing a release date with Cyberpunk was less than optimal."

There's no revised release date yet, but according to Piranha, it's a significant extra wait, with Spring 2021 now being the planned launch window, to line up with the console launches.

Fans are no doubt upset at this news, especially those who have been holding out for a Steam release and don't want to buy the game on Epic. It's understandable though, Cyberpunk 2077 has caused significant disruption to several games already due to it's delay.



