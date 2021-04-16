Mercenaries mode is returning in Resident Evil Village

Capcom revealed the return of Mercenaries mode during the Resident Evil Village showcase earlier today, marking a return to the arcade-action style mode that also included a co-op mode in Resident Evil 5 and 6.

The mode was notable for its absence in Resident Evil 7, as well as the RE2 and RE3 remakes, but it's making a glorious return with a twist in Village, according to director Morimasa Sato.

It'll include a new shop, known as The Duke's Emporium, that can be accessed between areas, allowing you to easily buy or upgrade weapons. It looks like you'll also be able to trade and sell for supplies, too.

There's also the ability to buff certain attributes now, for example, increasing movement speed or damage resistance. While it wasn't confirmed during the showcase that co-op would also be returning, we're quietly hopeful and will be sure to report either way once we know more.