Metro Exodus finally coming to Steam in February

Metro Exodus has been an Epic Store exclusive now since it's release early last year, but finally the time has come for the game to make it's way to Valve's Steam platform.

The situation is notable as Deep Silver, the studio behind the game, had already taken pre-orders for a Steam version before announcing the one-year exclusivity deal with Epic Games. This left a sour taste in the mouths of some, so it'll be interesting to see how well this game does on Steam.

Metro Exodus is the third installment in the Metro 2033 franchise, and sees you leave the subway systems of Moscow for the first time to brave the nuclear winter above.

In terms of when the game will finally unlock on Steam, this varies depending on your region, but this tweet rounds up all the different unlock times for you;





Journey beyond in the critically acclaimed #MetroExodus - returning to the Steam Store on Saturday 15th February 2020. Release times as follows:



00:00 ET

5:00 GMT / UTC

6:00 CET

6:00 AEDT



Those of you that have been waiting, thank you for your passion and patience. pic.twitter.com/gouNZkgFUL — Metro Exodus (@MetroVideoGame) February 6, 2020

The game is also making it's way to the Nintendo Switch next week, another interesting move. Will you be picking up Metro Exodus on Steam? Let us know in the comments below.