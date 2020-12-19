Microsoft and Best Buy are also refunding Cyberpunk 2077

I have to admit I'm enjoying Cyberpunk 2077 - I mean, granted, given I'm playing on an RTX 30800 and Ryzen 3900X, I'm getting a better experience than the majority, but despite a few annoying bugs and crashes to the desktop, it's an enjoyable experience.

Less enjoying are the console versions, apparently. Both the original Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions have had a tough time, with the game averaging as low as 15FPS and not offering the visuals gamers were expecting, along with the bugs and glitches.

Sony has already taken the game down from its digital store and began issuing refunds, and now Microsoft and physical retailer Best Buy have followed suit. Refunds will be offered to customers who purchased the game either from the Microsoft Store or from retailer Best Buy.

CD Projekt Red is also now offering refunds on any physical copy of the game, regardless of where they purchased it, stating that "our intention is for every owner of a physical copy, or a digital copy bought at retail, who has valid proof of purchase (and sends us an email at helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com within the time window) to receive a refund," and that they would do this out of their own pocket if needed.



