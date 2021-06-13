Microsoft can only confirm that Halo Infinite is releasing this holiday

Halo Infinite was surprisingly underplayed at E3 this year, perhaps because of its already significantly delayed development. Interestingly though, Microsoft isn't committing to a release date yet either, stating only that it's coming "this holiday."

What we did see was a look at multiplayer, which has a lot of classic Halo vibes combined with some band new mechanics like grappling hooks. Microsoft also wheeled out longtime Bungie developer Joseph Staten to talk about the game.

They then showed off a clip of the new Halo ring, and some of the updated environment, before cutting to a new character, an AI that sounds a lot like Cortana, but is now, seemingly, a rogue enemy AI, which would make sense given the events of the last game. It may be a little more complicated than that, though.

"The rogue AI known as Cortana is gone. She's been deleted," according to the trailer, but it seems like she'll be fulfilling the same role in Infinite.