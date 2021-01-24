Microsoft cancels planned Xbox Live Gold price increase

Microsoft has decided to cancel its plans to increase the price for Xbox Live Gold subscriptions following significant pushback from players, just 24 hours after announcing the price increases online.

Xbox had confirmed on its social media accounts that Xbox Live Gold prices would soon increase to $11 per month, $30 for three months or $60 for six months, a move which is immediately met with significant backlash from players.

Today was not great. We always try to do our best for you and today we missed the mark.



We hear you, and we’re reversing our Xbox Live Gold pricing updates. — Xbox (@Xbox) January 23, 2021

They have since followed up, stating that the increase had "missed the mark" and that it was reversing the decision to steeply increase prices.

Microsoft has also now removed the restriction of requiring an Xbox Live Gold account to play free-to-play games online, a welcome change for the better, and one that brings parity with PlayStation and Nintendo's services.

"We’re turning this moment into an opportunity to bring Xbox Live more in line with how we see the player at the center of their experience. For free-to-play games, you will no longer need an Xbox Live Gold membership to play those games on Xbox. We are working hard to deliver this change as soon as possible in the coming months."