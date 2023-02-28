Microsoft expands PC Game Pass preview to 40 new countries

Microsoft is expanding its PC Game Pass service to 40 new countries across Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East, including Croatia, Iceland, Libya, Qatar, and Ukraine. The preview, which is available via the Xbox Insider Hub app, will give users access to hundreds of games at a special test price for the first month.

The move marks a significant expansion of the service, bringing the number of countries with access to Game Pass to 86. Microsoft is seeking to capitalize on new markets as it looks to grow its subscription service. The company has already seen incredible growth on PC, with PC Game Pass subscriptions increasing by 159 per cent year-over-year in October.

Jerret West, CVP of gaming marketing at Xbox, explained that in the coming months, PC Game Pass would launch in these countries for all players to experience. The expansion comes as Xbox chief Phil Spencer warned of growth slowing down on the console side of Xbox Game Pass last year.

The full list of 40 countries getting access to PC Game Pass today includes Albania, Algeria, Bahrain, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Estonia, Georgia, Guatemala, Honduras, Iceland, Kuwait, Latvia, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Morocco, Nicaragua, North Macedonia, Oman, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Qatar, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Tunisia, Ukraine, and Uruguay.

Microsoft plans to roll out the PC Game Pass service in these countries over the coming months.