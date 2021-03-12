Microsoft Flight Simulator Announces Partnership with Working Title

Those of you familiar with Microsoft Flight Simulator are no doubt already aware of the burgeoning mod community around the game, which has brought excellent collaborative mods to the scene, including liveries, planes, and avionics overhauls. Working Title, one of the most notable modding groups known for their amazing work on the in-game Cessna CJ4 and Garmin GPS units, announced this week that they had formed a partnership with Microsoft and Asobo Studios that will allow them to implement these features into the game better moving forward.

This group, who started the project as volunteers with day jobs, has now begun transitioning into full-time roles developing mods and improvements for the game. Per their press release today: “We hope that our team’s software development and aviation experience can help drive the already fantastic progress on the Flight Simulator platform.”

What an amazing accomplishment in such a short time! We here at GameFront always enjoy modding as a hobby that can turn into a full-time job, and we wish Working Title the very best as they move forward with this exciting opportunity!

You can check out the Announcement FAQ here, or head over to the official Working Title GitHub page here.