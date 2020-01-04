Microsoft Flight Simulator features realistic weather seasons

Microsoft Flight Simulator is proving to be not just to be the most accurate simulation in a video game of flying a plane, but also planet earth itself, it seems. In the latest teaser from Redmond, we get a preview of the very realistic weather simulation in the game, including seasonal weather such as autumn leaves and snow on the ground and building tops.

As you can see in the video below, it looks stunning. I keep saying that about this game, but it really does. The snow is just right, too. Snow is hard to do accurately in video games I find, but here it seems to have been nailed.





Thanks to Machine Learning and Bing Maps, it's wildly accurate too. You'll be able to find your own house represented in full 3D, and even all 3.04 trillion trees on Earth are individually present, too. Yes, there's that many.

I've been curious as to what close to ground detail would be like too, but thanks to this tweet from NVIDIA, we get a glimpse of it, and oh my... this really is next level. You could have convinced me this was actual video footage.





Is this real life... 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Q9Dnp3Mnda — NVIDIA GeForce UK (@NVIDIAGeForceUK) December 30, 2019





I'm no expert on planes, but even so, I'm really super excited for this.



