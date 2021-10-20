Microsoft Flight Simulator GotY update will add DX12 support and more

Microsoft Flight Simulator is finally getting the much-awaited DirectX 12 support on PC in the Game of the Year Edition next month, along with a new military fighter jet, the first of it's type to be featured within the game.

It'll be just one of five new planes that are going to be added to the game, along with five brand new airports, a slew of new missions, and an improved weather system. There's some improvements to various cities graphically too, such as various UK locations including Newcastle, Brighton, and Derby.

The following airports and planes will be added to the game;

New Airports

Leipzig/Halle Airport (Germany - EDDP)

Allgäu Airport Memmingen (Germany - EDJA)

Kassel Airport (Germany - EDVK)

Lugano Airport (Switzerland - LSZA)

Zurich Airport (Switzerland - LSZH)

Luzern-Beromunster Airport (Switzerland - LSZO)

Patrick Space Force Base (US - KCOF)

Marine Corps Air Station Miramar (US - KNKX)

New Aircraft

Aviat Pitts Special S1S

Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet

VoloCity

Pilatus PC-6 Porter

CubCrafters NX Cub



Microsoft stated on the official update post that "this new edition celebrates all the positive feedback, reviews and awards garnered, but it is also a 'Thank You' to our fans—new and old—that have made Microsoft Flight Simulator such a phenomenon." The best part is that the Game of the Year edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator will be launched as a free update to existing owners of the game.