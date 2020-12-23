Microsoft Flight Simulator now supports VR headsets

If there's one game I've argued would be perfect for VR, it's Microsoft Flight Simulator - although quite how it'll achieve the required framerate to make the experience pleasant enough has been a source of confusion, given how demanding the game is graphically.

Well, now we'll find out, as the game has launched support for all VR headsets this week. It's been one of the most requested features from the community to date, and while I don't have the hardware to try it out, perhaps our resident expert James Heaney will be giving it a go soon.

According to the head of Microsoft Flight Simulator, Jorg Neumann, this is the "deepest and most immersive virtual flight experience in the new simulator to date," and is compatible with Oculus, HTC, Valve and, of course, Windows Mixed Reality headsets.