Microsoft Flight Simulator VR beta is taking off soon

If there was ever a perfect game for the VR experience, it's Microsoft Flight Simulator - and players have been demanding support ever since the game was announced. The good news is if you're one of the ones who've been waiting for official VR support, you won't have to wait much longer to strap in, take to the skies, and no doubt vomit into a bag shortly afterward.

According to developers Asobo, the first headset to support the feature is Microsoft's own Windows Mixed Reality headsets, and the beta for those should kick off in late October or early November, with other devices following on.



As with most Microsoft betas, you'll need to be signed up to the 'Insider Program' for Flight Simulator to be in with a chance of being selected to try the feature. The chances of you getting selected if you own a Mixed Reality headset seem high to me though - I don't know a single person who owns one...

The team also plans to have the feature ready in full for the release of the HP Reverb G2. What is that, you might ask? Well, it's a new VR headset for PC that has been designed as a joint venture with Microsoft, HP, and Valve of all people.

The HP Reverb G2 is releasing in early November, which would presumably put the final release of VR in Flight Simulator roughly a month later, putting it in an early-December timeframe.