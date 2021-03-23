Microsoft is renaming Xbox Live to Xbox Network because reasons

I've been close to Microsoft for a long, long time - so I know how they love to rebrand and confuse their customers from time to time. Xbox seems to be the latest victim of this confusing behaviour though, and not content with having console names that make no sense, they're now pulling the rug from under Xbox Live with a pointless rebrand, too.

The service will now be known as Xbox Network, in order to "differentiate" it's different online networks from the Xbox Live Gold subscription. Speaking to The Verge, a Microsoft rep stated that The update from ‘Xbox Live’ to ‘Xbox network’ is intended to distinguish the underlying service from Xbox Live Gold memberships." and that "'Xbox network' refers to the underlying Xbox online service, which was updated in the Microsoft Services Agreement,” sure, Microsoft, sure.

So basically, Xbox Network is the online service, and Xbox Live Gold is the membership.... I think. It's all just a bit pointless if you ask me. Indeed, Microsoft themselves have stated the change makes no actual difference to the experience or the service of Xbox Live Gold.

So yeah, there we go. How do you feel about this name change? Let us know in the comments below.