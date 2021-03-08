Microsoft's purchase of Bethesda has gained SEC and EU approval

The EU and United States Securities and Exchange Commission have both given their approval for Microsoft's purchase of Zenimax Media, which includes Elder Scrolls and Fallout studio Bethesda Softworks.

The deal is worth $7.5 billion and sees a number of studios including Bethesda, iD Software, Arkane and more live under the Microsoft Game Studios umbrella. Both the EU and SEC have been giving the deal scrutiny since February, which is standard practice. Surprisingly, the deal is still not official though, although it seems very unlikely to fall through at this stage.

The deal was announced in September last year, and although Microsoft has committed to letting Bethesda do it's thing, with games being "best" on Xbox and not exclusive, it has lead to some concerns.

The EU can decide to either approve the deal untouched, approve it with some caveats, or open an investigation into the deal, which could ultimately lead to it falling through. That seems unlikely though, and the proceedings are something of a formality, but we'll be sure to report any further happenings.