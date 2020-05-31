Minecraft Dungeons first DLC coming in July

The first of two Minecraft Dungeons DLC will be arriving in July, according to the latest update on Mojang's official blog, and will be known as Jungle Awakens.

The DLC will see players get their Bear Grills on in on a brand new three-mission adventure in the depths of the jungle, with brand new weapons, armor, and artifacts to enjoy. There'll also be some new enemies in the DLC, such as jungle zombies and a poison quill vine.

The second DLC has been confirmed as Creeping WInter, nod doubt set in some kind of arctic tundra, but there's no release date confirmed yet for that.

If you've yet to check out Minecraft Dungeons, you can check out James, Morgan & Zac trying it out over on The Adventure Bits YouTube channel below.



