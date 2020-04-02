Mobile GeForce RTX Super GPU's are on the way

Nvidia has confirmed today that Super editions of their mobile RTX GPU lineups are on the way, and that some new technical enhancements will mean the new chips will be the most "interesting" mobile GPUs available to date.

The desktop "Super" editions of the RTX 2070 and 2080 are big improvements over the base releases, so if the same holds true for the mobile versions, this could prove a game changer for laptop gaming. Nvidia released some technical specifications for the lineup, which look very interesting.

The new chips will have changes to the Max-Q system that means they'll be able to better control and reduce power draw and thermal properties so that they stay cooler, and perform better, for longer. Both important features when we're talking laptops.

As such these new mobile GPU's will support dynamic boost, which monitors power draw between the GPU and CPU and shifts it where it's actually needed, as well as Advanced Optimus, which allows displays to quickly and seemlessly switch between onboard graphics and GPU's to help save battery life when hefty GPU power isn't required.

Of course the new chips will also support ray tracing. Nvidia expects that RTX 2060 laptops will be available in the $999 range, which is fairly good value for entry level ray tracing in a mobile package. The new chips are expected to debut in laptops later this month.