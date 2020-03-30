1,512 ONLINE

Mod brings Half-Life 2 to Alyx's VR engine (already)

Please wait...

GameFront offers free file hosting, without speed caps or download limits! If you enjoy GameFront, please consider supporting us on Patreon

Published by FileTrekker 16 hours ago , last updated 16 hours ago

I was expecting this to happen, but perhaps not quite this quickly. It seems modder Vect0r had no intention of hanging around to play Alyx, though, as he's already brought out a demo of Half-Life 2 running within the game, less than a week after it;s release.

There's been other ways to try Half-Life 2 in VR, such as via Garry's Mod, and there's already a port in development on Steam Greenlight. This method seems like it might be more impressive and quicker to implement than both of these, however - porting the game to Half-Life: Alyx.


There's already a technical demo (above) to check out, a little under a week after Alyx launched. Apparently, converting maps and assets between Source and Source 2 isn't all that difficult to do.

Vect0r did state however that the SDK for Source 2 is currently limited, so this may prove to be a barrier further down the road. Still, the work achieved in less than one week is very, very impressive.

Comments on this Article

There are no comments yet. Be the first!