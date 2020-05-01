Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is out now on Battle.net

Modern Warfare 2: Campaign Remastered has finally made it's way to PC following a period of PS4 exclusivity, but it's only available on Battle.net, for the moment at least.

The remastered release features the now infamous No Russian level, which was met with controversy back in the day, depicting an attack against civilians at a Moscow airport by ultra-nationalists.





Conspicuously absent though is multiplayer, so if that's the reason you've had your eyes on this, sorry to disappoint. The remastered release is a single-player only affair, as the name suggests.

The release features 4K textures, improved animations, and a remastered audio mix, in addition to ultrawide support.

You'll also get a few goodies for Warzone and Modern Warfare if you own it, known as the Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle, and includes a UDT Ghost Skin.