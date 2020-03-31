Modern Warfare 2 Remastered trailer has leaked

It's the best worst kept secret right now, but it seems certain now that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is about to get a remastered release, with a trailer for the game leaking on Twitter.

The trailer below shows off footage from the game and it seems pretty legit. If it is legitimate, the game is expected to arrive today, although with everything going on int he world right now, might be pushed back.

The trailer could just be an extremely good fake, of course, but this seems sort of unlikely. Other evidence has recently shown up of the game's existence, including a listing on South Korea's Game Rating and Administration Commitee website, as well as evidence of the game found by data-miners in Modern Warfare's latest update.





BREAKING: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered Trailer has been leaked.



The remaster will apparently feature the now infamous No Russian level, which was met with controversy when the original game released, depicting an attack against civilians at a Moscow airport by ultra-nationalists.

One thing that will apparently be conspicuously absent though is multiplayer, so if that's the reason you've had your eyes on this, sorry to disappoint. This is a single player only affair. You will get some special goodies to use in Warzone and Modern Warfare's multiplayer if you own both, though.




