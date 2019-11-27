Modern Warfare is getting a huge free content update

Activision have revealed the content roadmap for Season One of Modern Warfare, which promises to bring a huge amount of free new content to the game. It's so big, that the company is promising it'll be the "biggest free content drop" in the history of the Call of Duty franchise, so that's saying something. There'll be some content for battle pass holders too.

The company opted not to go with loot boxes in Modern Warfare, as the industry seems to shy away from the controversial model - instead, battle passes will gain even more additional content. The full roadmap is below, although some content listed below will drop post Season 1's launch.

Crash (Multiplayer Map): The iconic Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare map has returned with all the flanking routes and action-packed rooftop encounters you remember.

Vacant (Multiplayer Map): An abandoned office, previously visited in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, leads to intense interior combat across the complex.

Shipment (Multiplayer and Gunfight Map): The classic Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare map where fast and frenetic action reigns supreme.

Port (Ground War Map): Battle across massive shipping crates, cranes, buildings and streets in this unique Ground War map experience.

Cargo (Gunfight Map): An open-roof storage vessel for shipping containers, on docks of London.

Atrium (Gunfight Map): The centerpiece of a Verdansk palace, still intact despite the conflict raging nearby.

Additional Maps: Look for additional multiplayer maps as Season 1 progresses.

Reinforce (Multiplayer Mode): A hybrid of Dom and S&D, a single-life mode with both teams competing for control of three flags.

On Site Procurement (O.S.P.) (Gunfight Mode): A tactically rich 2v2 mode with a twist: Begin with just your fists, and gather equipment as the match progresses.

Infected (Multiplayer Mode): It’s hunt or be hunted in this survival party game mode!

Additional Modes: Look for more modes as Season 1 continues.

Bomb Squad (Special Ops Experience): Forces still loyal to Barkov have planted explosives around the city of Al-Raab. You’re here to defuse the situation.

Grounded (Special Ops Experience): Enemies have seized Barkov’s former airbase. Engage and eliminate them.

Pitch Black (Special Ops Experience): Infiltrate Barkov’s former estate and recover all required intel before an exfill in a Tactical Rover.

Just Reward (Special Ops Experience): Your squad targets the head of an enemy financial operation, hacking his data centers, and gaining intel.

Additional Content: Look for more Special Ops content as Season 1 continues.

Free Content Accessed through the Battle Pass System

Every single member of the Modern Warfare community can earn some of the tiers within the forthcoming battle pass system, including cosmetic items and two new base weapons. Look for more information about this on December 3.

There'll be even more free battle pass content coming too, including new cosmetics and base weapons, with the Ram-7 and Holger-26 promised.

So, quite a lot of content to be getting on with there. The new season starts on December 3rd.