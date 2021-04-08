Modern Warfare just removed two maps a week after they released

There's a lot of weird miss-fires going on in the world of Call of Duty these days. Not content with releasing the R1 Shadowhunter crossbow before it was ready, and launching nuclear weapons at random in Warzone, it seems two new maps that appeared, without warning or fanfare, last week in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was also released by mistake, with both now being removed quietly.

The new maps were the first additions to the game for quite some time, but for whatever reason, have now been removed. The maps, known as Drainage and Al-Raab Airbase, were only available in custom games, with both now being removed entirely. The good news is that Killhouse, the remake of a map from the original 2004 Modern Warfare, is sticking around.

It's strange, but both Activision and Infinity Ward are staying quiet on the problem. As all the games seem to share a common back-end and architecture, it's almost as if content for one game can end up in another, so who can say if these maps will ever return to Modern Warfare, or elsewhere? We'll be sure to keep an eye on the situation and let you know more as we learn it.